Ravens' Kenny Young: Challenging for starting role
Young is impressing the coaching staff during his battle with Patrick Onwuasor for the starting inside linebacker job alongside C.J. Mosley, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.
The fourth-rounder out of UCLA is making a strong first impression in camp and is one of the surprises of Baltimore's rookie class. "That probably speaks to how Kenny is playing that it's even mentioned as a fight right now. It'll be a fun battle to watch unfold," coach John Harbaugh said regarding Young's surprising ascension in pushing a veteran like Onwuasor. Last season, Onwuasor took over the spot vacated by Zach Orr and responded with 90 total tackles. Young still has a ways to go in edging out Onwuasor, but like Harbaugh said, turning that inside linebacker spot into a competition is an accomplishment in and of itself.
