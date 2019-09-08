Ravens' Kenny Young: First career start on tap?
Young was spotted running with the starters in warmups ahead of Sunday's clash against the Dolphins, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Early reports out of camp suggested Young could draw the start for Week 1, and those reports seem to have came to fruition. The second-year pro was solid in a more limited role last year, racking up 51 tackles (40), and could expect his numbers to climb if he can stick with the starters throughout 2019.
