Young is poised to compete for a starting job, Joe Schiller of the Ravens' official website reports.

The 2018 fourth-round pick spent his rookie season splitting time with Patrick Onwausor at inside linebacker next to C.J. Mosley, who recently signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets. There's now room for both Onwausor and Young to handle three-down roles, though it will depend on Baltimore's other moves this offseason. Young flashed impressive IDP potential in 2018, with 51 tackles (40 solo), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 369 snaps on defense and 178 on special teams.