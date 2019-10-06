Ravens' Kenny Young: Inactive Sunday vs. Steelers
Young is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with Pittsburgh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Young's inactive status comes as a bit of a surprise after he logged a few starts and no less than 17 defensive snaps per game through the first-four weeks of the season. Baltimore signed inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes this week, both of whom are active in place of Young.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: First career start on tap?•
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: Gets shot at starting job•
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: Suiting up Week 1•
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: Questionable vs. Buffalo•
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Kenny Young: Injures knee in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...