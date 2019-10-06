Play

Young is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with Pittsburgh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Young's inactive status comes as a bit of a surprise after he logged a few starts and no less than 17 defensive snaps per game through the first-four weeks of the season. Baltimore signed inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes this week, both of whom are active in place of Young.

