Ravens' Kenny Young: Lands in Baltimore
The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.
The UCLA product earned first-team All-PAC-12 honors as a senior after racking up 101 tackles. Young has nice closing speed as evidenced by his 4.60-second 40-yard dash, which helps make up for his lack of ideal size (6-foot, 226 pounds). Still, that speed is an asset in today's NFL where inside linebackers are getting smaller and faster with an emphasis on being able to cover running backs and tight ends. Patrick Onwuasor isn't the long-term answer next to C.J. Mosley, so it's possible that Young pushes for starting playing time early in his career.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...