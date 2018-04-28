Ravens' Kenny Young: Lands in Baltimore

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

The UCLA product earned first-team All-PAC-12 honors as a senior after racking up 101 tackles. Young has nice closing speed as evidenced by his 4.60-second 40-yard dash, which helps make up for his lack of ideal size (6-foot, 226 pounds). Still, that speed is an asset in today's NFL where inside linebackers are getting smaller and faster with an emphasis on being able to cover running backs and tight ends. Patrick Onwuasor isn't the long-term answer next to C.J. Mosley, so it's possible that Young pushes for starting playing time early in his career.