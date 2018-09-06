Ravens' Kenny Young: Participates in practice Thursday
Young (knee) participated in Thursday's practice.
Young injured his left knee in the team's preseason finale against the Redskins, but appears to be trending towards a full recovery. The fourth-rounder out of UCLA had a strong preseason, and will continue to battle for the starting weak-side linebacker role as the regular season progresses.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...