Drake was elevated to the Ravens' active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts.

Drake and fellow practice-squad callup, Melvin Gordon, join a Ravens backfield in absolute turmoil thanks to a season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and a problematic turf toe injury for Justice Hill, who will not play Sunday. Gus Edwards still remains as the team's optimal thumper out of the backfield, but he's an unproven pass catcher. Both Drake and Gordon have had plenty of experience in the passing game throughout their careers, but it's unclear which of the two will ultimately become the team's situational spell back for Edwards.