Drake rushed four times for 26 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Drake was back on the active roster following Justice Hill's (ankle) injury last week against Buffalo. The early-season acquisition leapfrogged fellow veteran Mike Davis to serve as J.K. Dobbins' (eight carries for 44 yards) primary backup. It was interesting to note that it was Drake, and not Dobbins, who was used as the primary back on Baltimore's game-winning drive in the final two minutes of action. Barring an undisclosed injury, this may have simply been a matchup play by the Ravens' coaching staff. Dobbins is still the preferred fantasy rushing option (not named Lamar Jackson) heading into next Sunday's matchup with the Giants.