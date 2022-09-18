Drake rushed six times for eight yards and was not targeted in the passing game during the Ravens' 42-38 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran was thought to be poised for an expanded role Sunday with J.K. Dobbins (knee) being held out for another week, but it never materialized in the wild loss. In fairness, Drake wasn't alone in being stymied by the Dolphins' defensive front, as Mike Davis gained just four yards on five totes himself. Dobbins was able to practice in full leading up to Sunday, so it appears likely the third-year back will suit up in Week 3 against the Patriots, which could relegate Drake to a minimal role or potentially even inactive status.