Drake could be in line to lead the Ravens backfield Sunday versus the Browns after J.K. Dobbins (knee) was ruled out for Week 7.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dobbins is slated to have arthroscopic knee surgery in the near future that will sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks. As a result, Drake could be the lead runner for a run-heavy offense for the foreseeable future, even if Gus Edwards (knee) is activated from the reserve/PUP list. His current healthy competitors for touches on the active roster are Justice Hill and Mike Davis. Drake reeled off 127 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 11 touches in the midst of Dobbins' early Week 6 departure.