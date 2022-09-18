With J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive, Drake is once again in line to see added work in the Ravens' backfield Sunday against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Dobbins also sidelined in the Ravens' 24-9 win over the Jets last weekend, Drake, who Hensley indicates will start Sunday, logged 33 snaps on offense en route to carrying 11 times for 31 yards and one catch for 15 yards, while Davis was out there for seven snaps (two carries for 11 yards) and Hill saw 11 snaps and rushed twice for four yards and caught two passes for seven yards. Drake thus figures to continue see his share of touches against Miami, which makes him a Week 2 lineup option for those in deeper fantasy formats or in need of short-term RB help.