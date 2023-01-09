Drake rushed the ball 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals. He added two receptions on five targets for 19 yards.

Drake had been inactive for each of Baltimore's last three games, but he got back in action with J.K. Dobbins (rest) sidelined. His workload expanded further when Gus Edwards exited late in the first quarter, and Drake took advantage by contributing significantly in the form of an 18-yard run and a four-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Depending on Edwards' status, Drake could have a role in Baltimore's wild-card round rematch against the Bengals.