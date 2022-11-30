Drake carried the ball twice for two yards and failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

As expected, Drake saw a major reduction in his role Sunday with teammate Gus Edwards active for the contest. The veteran's two carries and two rushing yards were his lowest totals of the season in each category. Meanwhile, Edwards dominated in touches out of the backfield, handling 16 carries in his first game action since Week 8. With J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing a return from injured reserve, it is fair to assume that Drake should likely see his role diminish even further as a change-of-pace back. Heading in to a Week 13 matchup with Denver, the 28-year-old is extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.