Drake is expected to move back into a reserve role out of the backfield for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) active for the contest, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

While Edwards was sidelined for Baltimore's past two games, Drake started and played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps on both occasions, combining to produce 139 rushing yards and two scores on 34 carries to go with four receptions for 23 yards. Edwards isn't expected to face any major limitations in his return to the lineup Sunday and should settle back in as the Ravens' clear lead option on the ground, relegating Drake and Justice Hill to change-of-pace work behind him.