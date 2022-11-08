Drake rushed the ball 24 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints. He added two receptions for 16 yards.

In the absence of Gus Edwards (hamstring) and J.K. Dobbins (knee), Drake dominated carries out of the Baltimore backfield. Though he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, he managed two rushes of more than 10 yards and also tallied touchdowns of one and three yards. Despite the strong performance, Drake's value could be in jeopardy moving forward as the Baltimore backfield will have the chance to get healthy with the team heading into their Week 10 bye.