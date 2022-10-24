Drake rushed 11 times for five yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

After rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Giants in the previous game, Drake was bottled up by the Browns. Gus Edwards (knee) made his season debut and was far more effective on the ground, scoring two touchdowns while racking up 66 yards on 16 carries. Edwards should function as Baltimore's top rushing option for the remainder of J.K. Dobbins' (knee) absence, while Drake will likely be limited to a change-of-pace role.