Drake is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With J.K. Dobbins back in the mix again after making his season debut last weekend, Drake remains the odd man out in the team's Week 4 backfield, which will also include Justice Hill in a change-of-pace role and Mike Davis in reserve.
