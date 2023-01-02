site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-kenyan-drake-inactive-for-week-17 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Inactive for Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Drake is inactive for Sunday's night's game against the Steelers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Drake remains the odd man out in the Ravens' backfield in Week 17, which leaves J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to lead the team's rushing attack versus Pittsburgh, with Justice Hill in reserve.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read