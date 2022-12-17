Drake is inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Drake is the odd man out in the Ravens' backfield in Week 15, which leaves J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to handle the team's backfield duties versus Cleveland.
