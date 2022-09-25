Drake is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With J.K. Dobbins back in action Sunday after missing Baltimore's first two games, Drake is the odd man out in the team's Week 3 backfield, which will also include Mike Davis and Justice Hill.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Comes up small against former team•
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Expanded role in Week 2•
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Likely to lead backfield again•
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Modest production as lead back•
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: To help fill in for Dobbins in Week 1•
-
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Finalizes deal with Baltimore•