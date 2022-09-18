Drake is expected to serve as the Ravens' lead running back Sunday against the Dolphins with J.K. Dobbins (knee) listed as questionable but considered unlikely to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Dobbins was a full practice participant all week, the Ravens apparently want to see him log some more on-field reps before clearing him for game action. Assuming Dobbins is included among the Ravens' inactive list that will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Drake will be poised to headline the Baltimore backfield for the second straight week. Despite handily outpacing Justice Hill (11 snaps) and Mike Davis (six snaps) in terms of offensive usage (31 snaps) in his Ravens' debut last week against the Jets, Drake finished with just 11 carries for 31 yards and one 15-yard reception. His fantasy upside could be capped in a less favorable matchup this week against Miami.