Drake is expected to replace Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who is listed as doubtful -- as Baltimore's lead option on the ground in Monday's game against the Saints, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

After Edwards exited early in the Ravens' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers with the hamstring injury, Drake stepped in to play 57 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps while finishing with 62 yards on seven carries to go with four receptions for five yards and a touchdown. In addition to his expected role as the Ravens' top ballcarrier, Drake will likely continue to see some involvement as a pass catcher, though Justice Hill projects to have a role as Baltimore's main change-of-pace option. Even so, with Edwards likely out of the lineup and with six teams on bye Week 9, Drake looks to be a reasonable flex option in the majority of fantasy leagues.