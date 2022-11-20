Drake appears likely to serve as the Ravens' lead running back in Sunday's game against the Panthers with Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) listed as questionable but trending toward sitting out, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that the Ravens could choose to keep Edwards active if he checks out better than anticipated during a pregame workup, but even if the running back suits up, Adam Schefter of ESPN suggests Edwards may be available only in a "limited manner." With that in mind, Drake seems to be the most likely option to lead the Baltimore backfield in touches, after he carried 24 times for 93 yards and two scores while adding 16 yards on two receptions in the absence of Edwards during the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints.