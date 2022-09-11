Drake rushed 11 times for 31 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets.

Drake led the Ravens in carries and rushing yards with J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive, but the veteran running back didn't find much running room, as Baltimore relied on Lamar Jackson's arm and its defense to pull away. While Drake should maintain the lead role over Mike Davis and Justice Hill if Dobbins continues to sit out in Week 2 against Miami, Drake's far from a lock to provide much fantasy value in that role.