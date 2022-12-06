Drake had seven carries for 29 yards along with two catches for 17 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Drake paced the backfield in snap share at 47 percent and was the team's most effective running back overall, out-rushing Gus Edwards by 17 yards on just one more carry. The offense shifted after Lamar Jackson went out with a knee injury and backup Tyler Huntley ultimately led the team in rushing. Though Drake was the top back Sunday, Edwards could continue to push for the lead role as he gets closer to 100 percent.