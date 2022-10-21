With J.K. Dobbins (knee) out Sunday against the Browns, Drake and Justice Hill are in line to see added touches in the Ravens' Week 7 backfield, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per Hensley, it's unclear if Gus Edwards (knee) will be activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's contest, but with Dobbins unavailable and reportedly expected to undergo a knee scope that could cost him 4-6 weeks, according Adam Schefter of ESPN, Drake has a chance to make a fantasy impact in the coming weeks, on the heels of racking up 119 yards and a TD in 10 carries in relief of Dobbins in this past Sunday's loss to the Giants.