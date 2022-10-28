Drake rushed seven times for 62 yards and brought in all four targets for five yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Gus Edwards exited the game early with a hamstring injury that apparently doesn't seem serious per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, which gave Drake some extra opportunities that he put to good use. The veteran finished second to Edwards in rushing yards and also recorded a five-yard game-tying touchdown grab in the third quarter for second score of the season overall. If Edwards is limited in any way for the Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7, Drake could certainly be a beneficiary once again.