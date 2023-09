Drake rushed the ball once for zero yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts. He added two receptions for 31 yards.

Drake was elevated from the practice squad after signing with the team Wednesday. That likely explains his lack of involvement in the offense, even after Gus Edwards (concussion) was forced from the game in the fourth quarter. It's possible that Drake is back in the mix in Week 4 against the Browns, pending the availability of Edwards and Justice Hill (toe).