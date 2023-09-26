Drake reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Baltimore signed Drake to its practice squad last Wednesday, and he was quickly elevated for Week 3, logging one carry for zero yards and catching two of three targets for 31 yards against Indianapolis. Though he moved back to the practice squad Monday, he could be elevated again for Week 4 if either Gus Edwards (head) or Justice Hill (foot) are ruled out. If both injured running backs can't play, Drake could see plenty of work alongside fellow practice-squad RB Melvin Gordon as the team's only healthy backfield options.