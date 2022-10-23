With J.K. Dobbins (knee) on IR, Drake, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards will handle the Ravens' backfield duties Sunday against the Browns, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Edwards was activated from the PUP list on Saturday following a lengthy layoff, so it's unclear how much volume he'll see in his return to the mix. Last week against the Giants, with Hill sidelined, Drake racked up 119 yards and a TD on 10 carries in relief of Dobbins, so he should have an opportunity to build off that effort this Sunday, though once Edwards is able to re-prove his health he's a candidate to claim a solid portion of the team's early-down touches.