Drake rushed the ball 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants. He added one reception for eight yards.

Drake was involved throughout the game but served as the team's primary rusher in the second half after J.K. Dobbins was held out with knee tightness. Drake was a driving force behind the offense, as he ripped off two 30-yard rushes -- one of which went for a touchdown -- and another 21-yard gain. He entered Sunday's matchup having averaged only 3.1 yards per carry and no rushes of more than 20 yards across 21 carries, so it's unclear at best whether he may be able to replicate these results moving forward. His opportunity will also be -- at least in part -- dictated by the health of both Dobbins and Gus Edwards (knee).