Drake carried the ball once for one yard and secured both of his targets for one yard in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.

Drake operated as the Ravens' No. 3 running back in the contest behind both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. With just three touches on 11 offensive snaps, Drake was a complete non-factor Sunday while Dobbins played 26 snaps and Edwards was on the field for 21 snaps. Going forward, it's likely that Baltimore uses a similar rotation out of the backfield, which would diminish Drake's fantasy value. The veteran should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Ravens visit the Browns in Week 15.