With J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com indicates that the Ravens will turn to Mike Davis and Drake to lead the team's Week 1 backfield.

Justice Hill is also available to mix in, but it looks like Davis and Drake are in line to largely fill the void created by Dobbins' absence. Though Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests that Davis may draw the start Sunday, he expects the Ravens to employ a rotation that will include Drake. It's a scenario that could result in the anticipated Week 1 timeshare tilting in the direction of which back emerges as the hot hand.