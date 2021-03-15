Zeitler is signing a three-year, $22.5 contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Released by the Giants last week, Zeitler didn't take long to find a new home, filling a huge need at guard for the Ravens. The 31-year-old previously played in Cincinnati, Cleveland and New York, so he's now played for every AFC North team besides the Steelers. Zeitler has started 134 of a possible 144 games since he was a first-round pick in 2012, but he did get a career-low 65.9 PPF grade last season, ranking 32nd out of 80 qualified guards. Of course, even a down year from Zeitler was better than what the Ravens got from any of their interior linemen in 2021.