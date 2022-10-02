The Ravens signed Seymour to the active roster Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Seymour has spent the first few weeks of the regular season on the Baltimore practice squad, but he'll be set for his debut in Week 4 against the Bills. He is expected to contribute immediately on special teams.
More News
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Slated to miss a few weeks•
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Right ankle injury in win•
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Re-signs with Ravens•
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Moves to COVID-19 list•