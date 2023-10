Seymour (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

The 29-year-old was held out of practice all week and he'll miss this Sunday's contest, as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered during Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Titans. Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis will likely see an increased workload as rotational corners in the Ravens' secondary this weekend.