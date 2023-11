Seymour suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is questionable to return.

Seymour got injured on a kickoff return in the second quarter and went into the blue medical tent on the sideline, where a medical staff member examined his right arm, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. The special teamer did not record a tackle before exiting. Seymour has made three tackles and recovered a fumble this season.