Seymour is expected to miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Seymour suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders. Given the return timeline, it doesn't appear like he'll be ready for the regular season, which may make it difficult for him to make the initial 53-man roster. Seymour appeared in nine games last year, his first with Baltimore, and registered 25 tackles across 236 defensive snaps.