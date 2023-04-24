Seymour re-signed with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Seymour will return to Baltimore where he spent time on both the active roster and practice squad last season and logged three tackles (three solo) in 14 games. During the 2022 campaign, the 2016 sixth-round pick played almost exclusively on special teams and should have a similar role this upcoming season as well.
