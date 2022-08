Seymour (ankle) is doubtful to return against the Commanders on Saturday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Ravens linebacker Zakoby McClain appeared to roll up on Seymour leg in the second half of the team's preseason finale. While the exact severity of the cornerback's injury is still unclear, his potential absence moving forward would allow more opportunities for rookies Damarion Williams and David Vereen.