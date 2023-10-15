Seymour (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Seymour left the game in the first half and won't return. He's played primarily on special teams this season, so his absence shouldn't have an impact on the Ravens' defensive scheme.
