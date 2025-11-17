Head coach Jon Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Martin's test came back negative after sustaining a chest injury in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Harbaugh added that Baltimore will continue to monitor Martin throughout the week, but it appears he avoided a serious issue. The 24-year-old corner from Louisiana has appeared in all 10 of the Ravens' games this season, recording 23 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across 317 total snaps (176 on special teams, 141 on defense). His practice participation throughout the week will likely offer the best insight into his potential availability for the Week 12 matchup against the Jets.