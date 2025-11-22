Ravens' Keyon Martin: Won't play Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
Martin (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Martin will miss his first game of the regular season due to a rib injury he sustained against the Browns in Week 11. His absence means the Ravens will have one less contributor on special teams and in the secondary, which opens the door for T.J. Tampa to take on a more prominent role in both areas. Martin's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Bengals.