Dorsey (shoulder) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and reverted to injured reserve, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Dorsey was deemed a high-risk close contact Saturday, but he's cleared the necessary protocols to return to team facilities. The 22-year-old cornerback is still on IR with a dislocated shoulder and is eligible to return for a Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys.