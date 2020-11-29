site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Khalil Dorsey: Shifts to COVID list
Dorsey (shoulder) was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The 22-year-old has been on injured reserve since Week 9 with the dislocated shoulder, but he'll now also need to clear the league's virus-related protocols. It's unclear when Dorsey is expected to return.
