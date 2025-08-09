Hamilton (groin) will not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts due to a groin injury. The Ravens will play Hamilton's injury conservatively, and he's unlikely to play in Baltimore's next preseason game against Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 16 if he's unable to practice in the coming week. Sanoussi Kane drew the start at strong safety Thursday and will continue to get reps with the first-team defense for as long as Hamilton is sidelined.