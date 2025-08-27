Hamilton and the Ravens agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hamilton's extension is the largest in NFL history for a safety, but Baltimore wanted to waste no time in securing the 2022 first-round pick's long-term future with the team. Fresh off a breakout 2024 campaign in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors and tallied a career-high 107 total tackles (including 2.0 sacks) while playing all 17 regular-season games, Hamilton is positioned alongside Marlon Humphrey as one of the leaders of the Ravens' secondary. The former also had nine passes defensed in 2024, including one INT, and two forced fumbles (one recovered).