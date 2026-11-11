Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Hamilton, who couldn't finish last Thursday's loss to Jacksonville due to a hip injury, "looks fairly good," Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hamilton departed in the first half Thursday and came back briefly after halftime, but he was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Minter didn't offer any information about whether Hamilton is at risk of missing next Monday's matchup against the Chargers, but it does sound like the veteran defender isn't expected to need an IR stint. Baltimore's injury report this week should provide clarity about Hamilton's chance of suiting up Week 10.