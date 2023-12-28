Hamilton (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Hamilton was forced out of Monday's win at San Francisco early by a knee injury, but thankfully, it doesn't look like the issue is too serious at this point. He's still far from a sure thing to play in Week 17 though, and he'll probably have to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
