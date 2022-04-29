The Ravens selected Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

Hamilton could be a menace in a Baltimore defense that perfectly suits him with an attacking style. The Notre Dame product can line up anywhere in the middle of the field for the Ravens, be it safety, box defender and potentially some slot defense at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. His standout reach and short-area athleticism give him a great deal of range in the middle of the field despite a somewhat disappointing 4.59-second 40. The Ravens have a high standard on defense and won't hand him a three-down role, but there's reason to believe he has the ability to claim a starting role early or immediately.